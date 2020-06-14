Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

150 Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coto de Caza renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
8 Maidstone
8 Maidstone, Coto de Caza, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3950 sqft
Amazing Fairway Estate Home nestled in the prestigious gated community of Cota De Caza. This home originally featured 5 Bedrooms Plus 4.5 Baths.
Results within 1 mile of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
23 Calle De Las Sonatas
23 Calle De Las Sonatas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 23 Calle de las sonatas - Property Id: 291601 Showing tomorrow 5/29/20 between 400-500 pm This townhome is walking distance from all shopping centers in rancho Santa margarita in the best school district .

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
14 Sawmill
14 Sawmill, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3901 sqft
Perched above the green of the 14th hole, this premier lot boasts exceptional panoramic views.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
17 Lawnridge
17 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2539 sqft
A must see home situated within Dove Canyon's master planned community with guarded security gate, pool, spa, tennis, and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Three bedrooms and a large bright bonus room that can be converted to a fourth bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Santa Loretta
31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Vía Lavendera - 1
31 Via Lavendera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1066 sqft
VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.ALSO THIS UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG. VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
49 Via Prado
49 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
882 sqft
Excellent location in the tract. END UNIT. Very convenient lower level. A few steps to the covered carport. Beautiful Fireplace in the Living Room. Nice Sized Dining Area. Good Sized Bedrooms. Lots of cupboards & storage in Kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
30 Gavilan
30 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
763 sqft
This beautiful upper end unit home is perfect for your small family. Its cozy with a very practical floor plan. It has high ceilings and is located in a quiet location. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and fully upgraded kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Vista del Lago Apartments
13 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
SAMLARC
15 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
55 Tierra Seguro
55 Tierra Seguro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1241 sqft
A must see! - This is a stunning condominium, int the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita (in the community of Tierra Seguro) It has vaulted ceilings with a wonderful skylight that gives the home a bright and spacious fell.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Poppyfield Lane
12 Poppyfield Lane, Orange County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rare Rental Home in Las Flores, CA - Property Id: 118721 Best location on this tract. Beautiful 3BR/2.5Bath / 2car garage plus 1 parking pass, single family home located in Las Flores, CA right next to the community Pool/Spa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Coto de Caza, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coto de Caza renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

