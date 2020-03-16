All apartments in Coto de Caza
66 Frontier Street

66 Frontier Street · No Longer Available
Location

66 Frontier Street, Coto de Caza, CA 92679

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on a flat Cul-de-sac. The home has lots of volume and brightness. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master is separated from the other tow rooms by a catwalk. The two other bedrooms shear a Jack and Jill bathroom. Downstairs features an open family room & kitchen layout and adorned by a cozy fireplace. The formal dining room and living room are very bright and open because of the vaulted ceilings throughout. The laundry room is inside and is a separated room that you do to have to go through to get to the garage. The entire downstairs is new travertine style tile. Cute and private backyard with nobody behind you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Frontier Street have any available units?
66 Frontier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
Is 66 Frontier Street currently offering any rent specials?
66 Frontier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Frontier Street pet-friendly?
No, 66 Frontier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 66 Frontier Street offer parking?
Yes, 66 Frontier Street offers parking.
Does 66 Frontier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Frontier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Frontier Street have a pool?
No, 66 Frontier Street does not have a pool.
Does 66 Frontier Street have accessible units?
No, 66 Frontier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Frontier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Frontier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Frontier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Frontier Street does not have units with air conditioning.

