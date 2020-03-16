66 Frontier Street

Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on a flat Cul-de-sac. The home has lots of volume and brightness. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master is separated from the other tow rooms by a catwalk. The two other bedrooms shear a Jack and Jill bathroom. Downstairs features an open family room & kitchen layout and adorned by a cozy fireplace. The formal dining room and living room are very bright and open because of the vaulted ceilings throughout. The laundry room is inside and is a separated room that you do to have to go through to get to the garage. The entire downstairs is new travertine style tile. Cute and private backyard with nobody behind you.