Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Corner End Unit With Beautiful View ~ Rarely on the Market

This 2-Bedroom/1-Bathroom unit has been recently renovated and offers a view of the Ortega Mountains with a private balcony & small yard. This is an end unit with no one above, beneath, and to one side. Very private and quiet. Pool Close.....available now