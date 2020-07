Amenities

Freshly remodeled single story two bedroom/two bath home PLUS an office located on the corner of a quiet cul-de-sac in a guard gated community. Enjoy a master suite with a walk-in closet and whirlpool bathtub. Fully landscaped yard, gardener included. New paint and flooring. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Close to Coto De Caza County Club and Riley Regional Park. Ready for new tenant December 1. Contact Donna Carson at 714-615-2085 or dcarson571@socal.rr.com to view.