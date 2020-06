Amenities

You will love this recently refreshed single story 3 bd, 2 bath home featuring a living/dining great room with a double-sided fireplace, high ceilings and tiled floors. It’s located on a spacious lot and backs to woods at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Granite counter tops in kitchen which opens to family room and French door access to rear yard. New irrigation and yard updates in process.