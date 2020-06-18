All apartments in Coto de Caza
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

23396 Via Alondra

23396 Via Alondra · (833) 367-6963
Location

23396 Via Alondra, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
The Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $5595 · Avail. now

$5,595

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Stylish Single Family Home, Two Story Five Bedroom/ Three and a half Bathrooms with fantastic views - Available Now!

This 5-bedroom property offers great curb appeal with lush greenery and an extended driveway. This home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living and dining rooms, and spacious bedrooms. Impressive views are offered from the private deck off the master. Centrally located next to shopping centers, movie theater and easy freeway/toll road access to Irvine and Riverside.

Unit Features:

- 5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathrooms.
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Washer and Dryer and hookups in unit
- Porch
- Fireplace
- Electric heating system
- Ceiling fan
- Private balcony
- Private patio
- Gated entry

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: mlql350mp5nu415v

(RLNE5856577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23396 Via Alondra have any available units?
23396 Via Alondra has a unit available for $5,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23396 Via Alondra have?
Some of 23396 Via Alondra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23396 Via Alondra currently offering any rent specials?
23396 Via Alondra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23396 Via Alondra pet-friendly?
Yes, 23396 Via Alondra is pet friendly.
Does 23396 Via Alondra offer parking?
No, 23396 Via Alondra does not offer parking.
Does 23396 Via Alondra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23396 Via Alondra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23396 Via Alondra have a pool?
No, 23396 Via Alondra does not have a pool.
Does 23396 Via Alondra have accessible units?
No, 23396 Via Alondra does not have accessible units.
Does 23396 Via Alondra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23396 Via Alondra has units with dishwashers.
Does 23396 Via Alondra have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23396 Via Alondra has units with air conditioning.
