23396 Via Alondra

Stylish Single Family Home, Two Story Five Bedroom/ Three and a half Bathrooms with fantastic views - Available Now!



This 5-bedroom property offers great curb appeal with lush greenery and an extended driveway. This home features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living and dining rooms, and spacious bedrooms. Impressive views are offered from the private deck off the master. Centrally located next to shopping centers, movie theater and easy freeway/toll road access to Irvine and Riverside.



Unit Features:



- 5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathrooms.

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Washer and Dryer and hookups in unit

- Porch

- Fireplace

- Electric heating system

- Ceiling fan

- Private balcony

- Private patio

- Gated entry



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



