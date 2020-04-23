10 Danville

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful Single Family pool Home In Gate Guarded Community - Huge private lot with view and pool situated in the exclusive 24-hour guard gated Coto de Caza community! Located in the Canyon Estates tract, this gorgeous home offers fresh carpet and an open floor plan consisting of 4 bedrooms and spacious living and dining rooms. The gourmet kitchen offers a large center island, stainless steel appliances, double oven and walk-in pantry. The expansive family room boasts a fireplace and built-ins. The spacious upstairs features the master bedroom with cathedral vaulted ceilings, private balcony with views, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Enjoy the sprawling backyard with sparkling pool and spa, built-in barbecue, ample patio and grass areas. Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park surrounds the community offering gorgeous views, and access to hiking and biking trails. Pool Spa And Gardener and HOA included in Rent



