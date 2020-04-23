All apartments in Coto de Caza
Coto de Caza, CA
10 Danville
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

10 Danville

10 Danville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10 Danville Lane, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Canyon Estates East

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful Single Family pool Home In Gate Guarded Community - Huge private lot with view and pool situated in the exclusive 24-hour guard gated Coto de Caza community! Located in the Canyon Estates tract, this gorgeous home offers fresh carpet and an open floor plan consisting of 4 bedrooms and spacious living and dining rooms. The gourmet kitchen offers a large center island, stainless steel appliances, double oven and walk-in pantry. The expansive family room boasts a fireplace and built-ins. The spacious upstairs features the master bedroom with cathedral vaulted ceilings, private balcony with views, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Enjoy the sprawling backyard with sparkling pool and spa, built-in barbecue, ample patio and grass areas. Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park surrounds the community offering gorgeous views, and access to hiking and biking trails. Pool Spa And Gardener and HOA included in Rent

(RLNE4744126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Danville have any available units?
10 Danville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 10 Danville have?
Some of 10 Danville's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Danville currently offering any rent specials?
10 Danville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Danville pet-friendly?
No, 10 Danville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 10 Danville offer parking?
No, 10 Danville does not offer parking.
Does 10 Danville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Danville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Danville have a pool?
Yes, 10 Danville has a pool.
Does 10 Danville have accessible units?
No, 10 Danville does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Danville have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Danville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Danville have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Danville does not have units with air conditioning.
