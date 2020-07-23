Apartment List
83 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA

1 Unit Available
12668 Greenwald Lane
12668 Greenwald Lane, North Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,250
3474 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of North Tustin

1 Unit Available
236 S Tustin Street
236 South Tustin Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1117 sqft
This furnished home is a turnkey, pride of ownership home. Recently remodeled inside and out! Stack stone clad exterior, double paned and well insulated windows make the home very quiet and peaceful.

1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.
Results within 5 miles of North Tustin
Verified

$
14 Units Available
Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1064 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, central air-conditioning, and private patios. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, sparkling pools, and dry sauna. Disneyland and Angles Stadium are a short drive away.
Verified

6 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

37 Units Available
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1401 sqft
Rooftop saltwater pool, spa and outdoor theater. Indoor clubhouses feature gyms, games and media rooms. Valet service available. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry.
Verified

$
38 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,900
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,264
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

$
22 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,773
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,896
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1039 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.
Verified

$
21 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Verified

$
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Verified

14 Units Available
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
997 sqft
Luxurious units have quartz countertops, urban modern hardware, and in-unit washer and dryer. Community offers multiple exterior courtyards, yoga and spin studio, and coffee bar. Located in Santa Ana close to dining and shopping.
Verified

26 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,360
1424 sqft
New, LEED-certified green construction with major freeways nearby. Patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. Amenity-rich community featuring concierge, basketball court, gym and car wash area. Relax in the pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

15 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,619
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,937
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
885 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.

1 Unit Available
Portola Springs
225 Compass
225 Compass, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
2874 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in Pavilion Park. The owner will store personal belongings in one bedroom. So 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms for lease. Open floor plan. High ceilings throughout.

1 Unit Available
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills
997 S Emanuele Cir
997 South Emanuelle Circle, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2000 sqft
Anaheim hills room for rent - Property Id: 93359 Room for rent in beautiful anaheim hills location. Plenty of street parking, private cul de sac. Lactation, built in b.b.q. pool, jacuzi.

1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.

1 Unit Available
Northwood Point
63 Dublin
63 Dublin, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
3328 sqft
Fully furnished or unfurnished up to you! Good location,it is in one of most desirable community in Irvine-Stonegate. 4 Bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms and one downstairs bedroom with a full bath attached, plus a huge loft on the second floor.

1 Unit Available
Irvine Spectrum
101 Island Coral
101 Island Coral, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1745 sqft
*Furnished* Bright and cozy end-unit detached condo. Open floor plan. Upgraded with ceramic tile flooring downstairs, laminated wood-like flooring upstairs.

1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
715 Trailblaze
715 Trailblaze, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1667 sqft
1. Former MODEL HOME of the Vine community. 2. Actual location: Though the name of street is Trailblaze, but it is actually located on the main street Nature Walk, on both end of which are two parks. 3.

1 Unit Available
Portola Springs
183 Bright Poppy
183 Bright Poppy, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2019 sqft
Newer detached condo lives like a single family home. Great floor plan 4 bedrooms with 1 bedroom on the first floor. Bright and open living dining area. Close to community pool and park. safe family neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Northpark Square
6 Idyllwild
6 Idyllwild, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1486 sqft
Beautiful Condo in Northpark Square. Private end unit facing Greenbelt Area. This beautiful condo features 2 full size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bathroom includes full size bath tub and separate shower.

1 Unit Available
Oak Creek
20 Periwinkle
20 Periwinkle, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2004 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom single family in gated family in desriable Oak creek. All furnished

1 Unit Available
Irvine Spectrum
71 Hanging Garden
71 Hanging Garden, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,450
1997 sqft
Built in 2015, this 3B/2.5B detached house resides at quite corner of Cypress Village. It features ample space and great lighting. It is professional designed and fully furnished. Award winning middle school within walking distance.

1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
19 Buttonwood
19 Buttonwood, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1587 sqft
Upgraded and well maintained fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bath detached single family in the heart of Woodbridge. This home is located inside the loop just a short walk away from the South Lake and shopping center.
City Guide for North Tustin, CA

It wasn't Chris Columbus but rather Columbus Tustin from Northern California who founded the city of Tustin in which this community resides. At that time it was just 1300 acres of land, and there weren't nearly as many shopping centers!

Once called Tustin Foothills, North Tustin is adjacent to and a part of Tustin, CA, and is nestled in the foothills of Peters Canyon Regional Park. With nearly 25,000 residents, this is a bustling community that's easily freeway accessible to Los Angeles, some 45 minutes away. It's also got plenty of green space, so feel free to park it up. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in North Tustin, CA

Furnished apartments in North Tustin can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in North Tustin as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

