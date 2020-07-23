83 Furnished Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA
1 of 19
1 of 48
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 14
1 of 31
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 40
1 of 20
1 of 38
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 33
1 of 46
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 38
1 of 33
1 of 25
1 of 22
It wasn't Chris Columbus but rather Columbus Tustin from Northern California who founded the city of Tustin in which this community resides. At that time it was just 1300 acres of land, and there weren't nearly as many shopping centers!
Once called Tustin Foothills, North Tustin is adjacent to and a part of Tustin, CA, and is nestled in the foothills of Peters Canyon Regional Park. With nearly 25,000 residents, this is a bustling community that's easily freeway accessible to Los Angeles, some 45 minutes away. It's also got plenty of green space, so feel free to park it up. See more
Furnished apartments in North Tustin can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.
You can also look for furnished apartments in North Tustin as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.
Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.