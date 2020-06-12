/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
47 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
28 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
7 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3173 Wayside Plaza #110
3173 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1021 sqft
Beautiful Condo - Luxury condo penthouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, reserved parking, quiet, top floor, end-building location.
Last updated June 11 at 01:04pm
1 Unit Available
1370 Las Juntas Way
1370 Las Juntas Way, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1211 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1370 Las Juntas Way in Contra Costa Centre. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Contra Costa Centre
Last updated June 12 at 09:55am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bancroft Village
14 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
9 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2564 Walnut Blvd Unit 126
2564 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
944 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Classic, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in the Lower Lakewood neighborhood in Walnut Creek.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
1764 Countrywood Court
1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Diablo Hills
1 Unit Available
363 Masters Ct. APT 1
363 Masters Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Cute Single Level Condo - Updated Single Level Condo On First Floor This 2 bedroom, 2 full baths has solid flooring in family room, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, carpet in both bedroom, stack washer and dryer, and patio area.
Results within 5 miles of Contra Costa Centre
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
36 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Ellis Lake
8 Units Available
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
938 sqft
Located in the heart of Concord. Beautiful units feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans and proximity to BART. Amenities include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, dishwashers, disposals and electric stoves.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Gregory Gardens
18 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
