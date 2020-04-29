835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 full bath house, laundry hook up inside, two tandem parking, Tile floor, new soft close kitchen cabinets, granite kitchen counter top, every bedroom has ceiling fan as well living room and dining room, total 5 ceiling fans, huge closets and extra cabinet space outside bathroom, not sharing wall with other house, two color fresh paint, cul de sac street so no outside traffic, very private, fence and front yard. Rent ready, need good credit, two time rental income, section 8 welcome, rent $2250.00 security deposit $2250.00. Will share inside video upon request. 835 W. Poplar Street Compton Ca 90220. Please call Sue at 818-671-7010.

