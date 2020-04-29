All apartments in Compton
835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:45 AM

835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835

835 West Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

835 West Poplar Street, Compton, CA 90220

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedroom, 2 full bath house, laundry hook up inside, two tandem parking, Tile floor, new soft close kitchen cabinets, granite kitchen counter top, every bedroom has ceiling fan as well living room and dining room, total 5 ceiling fans, huge closets and extra cabinet space outside bathroom, not sharing wall with other house, two color fresh paint, cul de sac street so no outside traffic, very private, fence and front yard. Rent ready, need good credit, two time rental income, section 8 welcome, rent $2250.00 security deposit $2250.00. Will share inside video upon request. 835 W. Poplar Street Compton Ca 90220. Please call Sue at 818-671-7010.
3 Unit property- All 3 units are separated, no wall sharing, Very well kept , nice and clean property. Gated parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 have any available units?
835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 have?
Some of 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 currently offering any rent specials?
835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 pet-friendly?
No, 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Compton.
Does 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 offer parking?
Yes, 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 offers parking.
Does 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 have a pool?
No, 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 does not have a pool.
Does 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 have accessible units?
No, 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 does not have accessible units.
Does 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 have units with dishwashers?
No, 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 have units with air conditioning?
No, 835-837-839 West Poplar Street - 835 does not have units with air conditioning.
