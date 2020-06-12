All apartments in Compton
810 W 137th St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

810 W 137th St

810 West 137th Street · (310) 502-2659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 West 137th Street, Compton, CA 90222

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1BR at 815 W 137th St. · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***NOW RENTING 1BR unit.***

Welcome to Compton is one of the oldest cities in southern Los Angeles County, California.
Situated south of downtown Los Angeles. It is known as the "Hub City" due to its geographic centrality in Los Angeles County.
Neighborhoods in Compton include Sunny Cove, Leland, Downtown Compton, and Richland Farms.

Close to 91 East, 91 West, 105 East,105 West and 110 freeways.
Close to City Shopping, Compton Towne Center Shopping, Gaterway Townce shopping centers.
Washington Elementary, Willowbrook Middle and Centenial High Schools are in walk-in distance.
Enjoy you week day's picnic in Gonzales or Magic Johnson Parks.

Spacious- Light Filled 2BR 1Bath apartment homes.

Be the first to move in to this renovated spacious one or two bedroom! Unit is on ground floor. With laminated and tiled floor, a granite kitchen with lot of cabinets and stove. Large style apartment home with laminated and ceramic floors. Over size kitchen with abundant brand new well designed cabinets.

* Large Living Room
* Kitchen and Dining Area
* Bedroom with mirrored closet doors
* Bathroom
* Vertical Blinds
* Ceiling Fan
* Stove
* Controlled access building
* Wall Heater
* Quiet neighborhood
Call/Text for more information at 310.502.2659 or Email: comptonapts@calvogroup.com or nelsona@calvogroup.com
Application to Rent apply: www.calvogroup.com

(RLNE3731206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 W 137th St have any available units?
810 W 137th St has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 W 137th St have?
Some of 810 W 137th St's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 W 137th St currently offering any rent specials?
810 W 137th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 W 137th St pet-friendly?
No, 810 W 137th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Compton.
Does 810 W 137th St offer parking?
Yes, 810 W 137th St does offer parking.
Does 810 W 137th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 W 137th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 W 137th St have a pool?
No, 810 W 137th St does not have a pool.
Does 810 W 137th St have accessible units?
No, 810 W 137th St does not have accessible units.
Does 810 W 137th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 W 137th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 W 137th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 W 137th St does not have units with air conditioning.
