3 bedroom apartments
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colton, CA
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colton, CA
1 Unit Available
1120 Canyon View Ln.
1120 Canyon View Lane, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1137 sqft
Clean single story on Colton/Grand Terrace border - New paint, updated kitchen. Good size backyard. Close to shopping and schools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732724)
1 Unit Available
780 Pepperwood St.
780 Pepperwood Street, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
780 Pepperwood St. Available 07/01/20 3/2 Single-story Home for Lease in Colton, California! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story home available for lease in Colton, California. As you enter, appreciate the cozy front living room with a fireplace.
1 Unit Available
125 Orangewood Street
125 East Orangewood Street, Colton, CA
A must see new house built in 2018, everything is new in this property, granite counter tops kitchen. Newer central air/heat. Washer dryer hookups in the house. Attached garage with capacity for 2 cars. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
1 Unit Available
24663 Barton Rd
24663 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
across the street from Loma Linda University - https://drive.google.
South Pointe
1 Unit Available
2748 S Erin Way
2748 South Erin Way, San Bernardino, CA
Single story home with a nice front porch formal living room/ dining room. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace, new laminate in the 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
687 S Clementine Lane
687 S Clementine Ln, Rialto, CA
Upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath new home for lease! This home has two car attached garage with direct access. This is the perfect home with a beautiful community pool.
1 Unit Available
11975 TER SUNSHINE
11975 Terrace Avenue, Grand Terrace, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11975 TER SUNSHINE in Grand Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Canyon Crest
10 Units Available
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified
117 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
Verified
$
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
University
18 Units Available
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.
Blair Park
1 Unit Available
1437 W Marshall Boulevard
1437 West Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
Completely remodeled home. Large home ready to move in today. New Kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counter tops and island. New Laminate flooring throughout the entire home.
1 Unit Available
492 W. Cornell Dr.
492 West Cornell Drive, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
***RIALTO HOME WITH CUSTOM UPGRADE, CENTRAL AC/HEAT, LARGE BACK YARD*** - MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURES 3 BEDS/2 BATHS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM LARGE BACKYARD, THIS HOME HAS BEEN EXTENSIVELY UPGRADED BY OWNER.
1 Unit Available
638 S Iris Avenue
638 South Iris Avenue, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1193 sqft
638 S Iris Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Wonderful single-family home on a large lot.
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
10620 Silverleaf Circle
10620 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1709 sqft
Sunnymead Ranch home! - NEW PAINT AND FLOORING! This is a wonderful two-story home in the popular Sunnymead Ranch community.
1 Unit Available
11572 Nelson St
11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2014 sqft
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room.
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2811 Mt View Ave
2811 North Mountain View Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1475 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING/CHECK STATUS NEXT WEEK >>>> North San Bernardino Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 3 bed, 2 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, fireplace, formal dining room, built in cabinets throughout, wall A/C in living room and
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
20824 Spring Street
20824 Spring St, Riverside, CA
20824 Spring Street Available 07/11/20 Beautiful, Newer 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom Home in Riverside - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com** Coming Soon - Available middle of July....
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
5050 Pearblossom Dr.
5050 Pearblossom Drive, Riverside, CA
5050 Pearblossom Dr. Available 07/02/20 4/2 Two-Story Canyon Crest Charmer for Lease! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom two-story home for rent located in the Canyon Crest community of Riverside, California.
Canyon Crest
1 Unit Available
5432 Deveron Ct
5432 Deveron Court, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2467 sqft
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac near Sycamore Canyon. Owner pays for gardener. Huge fenced back yard with covered patio. Large rooms. Fireplace. No pets, no smoking. Near UCR, freeways, shopping. Excellent credit. Call Mike Hamilton and leave message.
1 Unit Available
6049 Emery St
6049 Emery Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
New paint,floor tile, carpet, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, bathrooms and new fixtures throughout, Near shopping. NO PETS. Excellent credit is required. Owner takes care of landscaping.
