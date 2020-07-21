939 Fenn Court

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful Claremont home on a Cul-de-sac. This home has all bedrooms on the main floor and a master suite upstairs with a private balcony including a brand new bathroom with a walk in shower and separate tub. The backyard has a pool and spa, lots of fruit trees and a covered patio. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and the refrigerator is included. Close to freeway access and downtown resurants and entertainments as well as the sought after Claremont School District. This one won't last!