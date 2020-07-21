All apartments in Claremont
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:40 PM

Location

939 Fenn Court, Claremont, CA 91711
Condit

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful Claremont home on a Cul-de-sac. This home has all bedrooms on the main floor and a master suite upstairs with a private balcony including a brand new bathroom with a walk in shower and separate tub. The backyard has a pool and spa, lots of fruit trees and a covered patio. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and the refrigerator is included. Close to freeway access and downtown resurants and entertainments as well as the sought after Claremont School District. This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Fenn Court have any available units?
939 Fenn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 939 Fenn Court have?
Some of 939 Fenn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Fenn Court currently offering any rent specials?
939 Fenn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Fenn Court pet-friendly?
No, 939 Fenn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 939 Fenn Court offer parking?
Yes, 939 Fenn Court offers parking.
Does 939 Fenn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 Fenn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Fenn Court have a pool?
Yes, 939 Fenn Court has a pool.
Does 939 Fenn Court have accessible units?
No, 939 Fenn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Fenn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 Fenn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939 Fenn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 Fenn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
