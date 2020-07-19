All apartments in Claremont
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

788 Huron Drive

788 Huron Drive · (909) 908-7731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

788 Huron Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, newer courtyard style home in the very desirable Serrano community. Home features a huge kitchen with more cabinet and counter space than anyone could ever use! Cabinets are newer and counter top is granite. Appliances are stainless steel. There is a HUGE double door pantry. Kitchen and living room form a huge great room with center island in kitchen and is totally wide open. Living room is very large, with high ceilings and a whole wall of cabinets. There is a bathroom downstairs and a closet in the entry way. Upstairs is a HUGE bonus room, 3 bedrooms and a laundry room. Master bedroom is very large with it's own bath. Master bath has separate tub and walk in shower, dual sinks and a HUGE walk-in closet. One of the other bedrooms also features a walk-in closet and has it's own balcony. Backyard is very private with plenty of room for a BBQ, table and lot's of room left over. There is a gate at one side of the property. Garage is attached and over sized. There is a nice park in the community with toys, grass and a beautiful BBQ area. Located in the very desirable Claremont school district. Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 Huron Drive have any available units?
788 Huron Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 788 Huron Drive have?
Some of 788 Huron Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 Huron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
788 Huron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 Huron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 788 Huron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 788 Huron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 788 Huron Drive offers parking.
Does 788 Huron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 Huron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 Huron Drive have a pool?
No, 788 Huron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 788 Huron Drive have accessible units?
No, 788 Huron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 788 Huron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 788 Huron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 788 Huron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 Huron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
