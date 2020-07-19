788 Huron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, newer courtyard style home in the very desirable Serrano community. Home features a huge kitchen with more cabinet and counter space than anyone could ever use! Cabinets are newer and counter top is granite. Appliances are stainless steel. There is a HUGE double door pantry. Kitchen and living room form a huge great room with center island in kitchen and is totally wide open. Living room is very large, with high ceilings and a whole wall of cabinets. There is a bathroom downstairs and a closet in the entry way. Upstairs is a HUGE bonus room, 3 bedrooms and a laundry room. Master bedroom is very large with it's own bath. Master bath has separate tub and walk in shower, dual sinks and a HUGE walk-in closet. One of the other bedrooms also features a walk-in closet and has it's own balcony. Backyard is very private with plenty of room for a BBQ, table and lot's of room left over. There is a gate at one side of the property. Garage is attached and over sized. There is a nice park in the community with toys, grass and a beautiful BBQ area. Located in the very desirable Claremont school district. Don't let this one get away!