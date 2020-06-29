739 Danville Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this beautiful upgraded condo nestled in northern Claremont and boasting 2 master bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This condo is an end unit which gives you the luxury of a large grass area right outside your front door. You'll have your own private patio that is bright and airy and adjacent to walk ways that meander through the complex. It includes a patio cover for added shade and plenty for room for a barbecue and some patio furniture to entertain your friends and family. As you enter through the front door to the left you'll have a nice size family room, dining area, bright kitchen with granite counter tops. To the right is a downstairs bathroom, closet and entry directly to the full two car garage. Heading up stairs there is extra storage with newer cabinets in the hall and two master bedrooms, each with including their own bathroom and shower. All of the bathroom have granite, newer cabinets and are surprisingly large. The condo is super clean and has just had brand new carpet installed for you to enjoy in the bedrooms. The community is quiet easy access to the freeway for those commuters and located just above the Claremont Club. It's minutes away from downtown Claremont with shopping, restaurants and entertainment. And of course this condo is located in the sought after Claremont School District. This one won't last long, so don't miss out!