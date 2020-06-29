All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 739 Danville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
739 Danville Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:05 PM

739 Danville Drive

739 Danville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

739 Danville Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
The Claremont Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful upgraded condo nestled in northern Claremont and boasting 2 master bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This condo is an end unit which gives you the luxury of a large grass area right outside your front door. You'll have your own private patio that is bright and airy and adjacent to walk ways that meander through the complex. It includes a patio cover for added shade and plenty for room for a barbecue and some patio furniture to entertain your friends and family. As you enter through the front door to the left you'll have a nice size family room, dining area, bright kitchen with granite counter tops. To the right is a downstairs bathroom, closet and entry directly to the full two car garage. Heading up stairs there is extra storage with newer cabinets in the hall and two master bedrooms, each with including their own bathroom and shower. All of the bathroom have granite, newer cabinets and are surprisingly large. The condo is super clean and has just had brand new carpet installed for you to enjoy in the bedrooms. The community is quiet easy access to the freeway for those commuters and located just above the Claremont Club. It's minutes away from downtown Claremont with shopping, restaurants and entertainment. And of course this condo is located in the sought after Claremont School District. This one won't last long, so don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Danville Drive have any available units?
739 Danville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 739 Danville Drive have?
Some of 739 Danville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Danville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
739 Danville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Danville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 739 Danville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 739 Danville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 739 Danville Drive offers parking.
Does 739 Danville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Danville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Danville Drive have a pool?
No, 739 Danville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 739 Danville Drive have accessible units?
No, 739 Danville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Danville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Danville Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Danville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 739 Danville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Parking
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
Woodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAAdelanto, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University