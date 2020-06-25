648 Scottsbluff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Wonderful Claremont Club Home for Rent. This property offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (with one bed and bath downstairs), 2516 living sqft. w/central air/heat. There is a formal dining and living room, the kitchen offers a large breakfast area, tile countertops, and the family room fireplace + wet bar. All bedrooms are large and the master suite comes with a fireplace and balcony. There is RV/Boat parking, a rose garden and the backyard is full of fruit trees. This charming property is located off the 210 Fwy and Mills Ave in the city of Claremont.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Claremont

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75/mo

PET POLICY: No cats. Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications