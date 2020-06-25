All apartments in Claremont
June 12 2019

648 Scottsbluff Drive

Location

648 Scottsbluff Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
The Claremont Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Wonderful Claremont Club Home for Rent. This property offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (with one bed and bath downstairs), 2516 living sqft. w/central air/heat. There is a formal dining and living room, the kitchen offers a large breakfast area, tile countertops, and the family room fireplace + wet bar. All bedrooms are large and the master suite comes with a fireplace and balcony. There is RV/Boat parking, a rose garden and the backyard is full of fruit trees. This charming property is located off the 210 Fwy and Mills Ave in the city of Claremont.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Claremont
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75/mo
PET POLICY: No cats. Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Scottsbluff Drive have any available units?
648 Scottsbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 648 Scottsbluff Drive have?
Some of 648 Scottsbluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Scottsbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
648 Scottsbluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Scottsbluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 Scottsbluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 648 Scottsbluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 648 Scottsbluff Drive offers parking.
Does 648 Scottsbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Scottsbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Scottsbluff Drive have a pool?
No, 648 Scottsbluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 648 Scottsbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 648 Scottsbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Scottsbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 Scottsbluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Scottsbluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 648 Scottsbluff Drive has units with air conditioning.
