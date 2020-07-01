All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 636 Sycamore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
636 Sycamore Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

636 Sycamore Ave

636 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

636 South Sycamore Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
2 Story Townhome in Claremont - **********FOR RENT**************Step into this home and notice the beautiful, durable laminate flooring downstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops and breakfast bar, a microwave vent hood, gas range, dishwasher and upgraded glass on kitchen cabinets. Separate dining area, with lighted ceiling fan above, is on upper level. One step down you will find the gas fireplace is a focal point in Living Room, enclosed patio allows for BBQ's and dining al fresco on those beautiful So Cal summer nights. Upstairs full bath opens to Master Suite and Hallway for access from secondary bedroom. Apply at RentHMR.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5108151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Sycamore Ave have any available units?
636 Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 636 Sycamore Ave have?
Some of 636 Sycamore Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
636 Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 636 Sycamore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 636 Sycamore Ave offer parking?
No, 636 Sycamore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 636 Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 636 Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 636 Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 636 Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Sycamore Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Sycamore Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Sycamore Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Parking
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
Woodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAAdelanto, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University