Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

599 S College Avenue

599 South College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

599 South College Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This end unit patio home has a charming front yard area, side gate and back yard with an aluma-wood patio cover. Enter the private front door to an open floor plan that includes: sliding doors to the patio, tile floors, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, wet bar, dining area and half bath. up the wood stairs, the second story has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and laminate floors. The master suite has a walk in closet. Other Features include: dual pane windows and doors, recessed lighting, attic ventilator and fan, newer garage door, water heater and paint. The Complex features a pool, tennis court and Club House. Walk/Biking distance to Parks, Senior Center, dog park, The Claremont Colleges, Metro Station and The Claremont Village shops and restaurants. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 599 S College Avenue have any available units?
599 S College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 599 S College Avenue have?
Some of 599 S College Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 599 S College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
599 S College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 599 S College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 599 S College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 599 S College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 599 S College Avenue offers parking.
Does 599 S College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 599 S College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 599 S College Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 599 S College Avenue has a pool.
Does 599 S College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 599 S College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 599 S College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 599 S College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 599 S College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 599 S College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
