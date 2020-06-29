599 S College Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage tennis court

This end unit patio home has a charming front yard area, side gate and back yard with an aluma-wood patio cover. Enter the private front door to an open floor plan that includes: sliding doors to the patio, tile floors, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, wet bar, dining area and half bath. up the wood stairs, the second story has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and laminate floors. The master suite has a walk in closet. Other Features include: dual pane windows and doors, recessed lighting, attic ventilator and fan, newer garage door, water heater and paint. The Complex features a pool, tennis court and Club House. Walk/Biking distance to Parks, Senior Center, dog park, The Claremont Colleges, Metro Station and The Claremont Village shops and restaurants. Pets considered.