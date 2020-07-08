523 W 11th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport fireplace courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Village of Claremont. Up the steps enter into a beautiful living room complete with custom fireplace and hardwood floors. Adjacent to the living room is an eating area which overlooks the large courtyard. The main bathroom has a makeup area and full bathtub. The master bedroom has an additional fireplace, laundry closet and a private patio. Off the alley is a two car carport, storage cabinets and additional parking. With all the amenities of the village within walking distance and the award winning Claremont School District, this property is a perfect fit. Sorry, no pets. Available May 8, 2020