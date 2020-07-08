All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 523 W 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
523 W 11th Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

523 W 11th Street

523 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

523 West 11th Street, Claremont, CA 91711
Old Claremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Village of Claremont. Up the steps enter into a beautiful living room complete with custom fireplace and hardwood floors. Adjacent to the living room is an eating area which overlooks the large courtyard. The main bathroom has a makeup area and full bathtub. The master bedroom has an additional fireplace, laundry closet and a private patio. Off the alley is a two car carport, storage cabinets and additional parking. With all the amenities of the village within walking distance and the award winning Claremont School District, this property is a perfect fit. Sorry, no pets. Available May 8, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 W 11th Street have any available units?
523 W 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 523 W 11th Street have?
Some of 523 W 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 W 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 W 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 W 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 523 W 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 523 W 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 523 W 11th Street offers parking.
Does 523 W 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 W 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 W 11th Street have a pool?
No, 523 W 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 W 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 523 W 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 W 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 W 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 W 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 W 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Parking
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
Woodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAAdelanto, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University