Claremont, CA
386 Saint Bonaventure Street
386 Saint Bonaventure Street

386 Saint Bonaventure St · No Longer Available
Location

386 Saint Bonaventure St, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the City of Claremont. Large backyard perfect for outdoor fun with attached sun room, beautiful hardwood floors, central air, detached garage, and tasteful appointments make this recently restored property an excellent value. Walking distance to Oakmont Elementary school, an easement adjacent to the property that provides easy access to Blaisdell Park, and close proximity to the Claremont Village and Colleges make this property an ideal location to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 Saint Bonaventure Street have any available units?
386 Saint Bonaventure Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
Is 386 Saint Bonaventure Street currently offering any rent specials?
386 Saint Bonaventure Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 Saint Bonaventure Street pet-friendly?
No, 386 Saint Bonaventure Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 386 Saint Bonaventure Street offer parking?
Yes, 386 Saint Bonaventure Street offers parking.
Does 386 Saint Bonaventure Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 Saint Bonaventure Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 Saint Bonaventure Street have a pool?
No, 386 Saint Bonaventure Street does not have a pool.
Does 386 Saint Bonaventure Street have accessible units?
No, 386 Saint Bonaventure Street does not have accessible units.
Does 386 Saint Bonaventure Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 386 Saint Bonaventure Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 386 Saint Bonaventure Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 386 Saint Bonaventure Street has units with air conditioning.
