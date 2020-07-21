386 Saint Bonaventure Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the City of Claremont. Large backyard perfect for outdoor fun with attached sun room, beautiful hardwood floors, central air, detached garage, and tasteful appointments make this recently restored property an excellent value. Walking distance to Oakmont Elementary school, an easement adjacent to the property that provides easy access to Blaisdell Park, and close proximity to the Claremont Village and Colleges make this property an ideal location to call home.