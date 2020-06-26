2268 Capuchin Way

Amenities

Beautiful two story contemporary home located among the Claremont foothills and near the Claremont Wilderness Trail. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Home offers over 2,000 square feet of living space, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The ground floor has wooden floor, all new paint and new windows throughout the house. Kitchen was remodeled with granite counter top with new kitchen cabinet and bathroom as well. Master bedroom has custom built closets and cabinets for space savings. Backyard is very spacious and beautifully landscaped with a big gazebo for entertainment plus space for RV parking. House was maintained beautifully with many extra upgrades throughout the house. Desirable Claremont Unified School District plus much more!