All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 2268 Capuchin Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
2268 Capuchin Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

2268 Capuchin Way

2268 Capuchin Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2268 Capuchin Way, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Beautiful two story contemporary home located among the Claremont foothills and near the Claremont Wilderness Trail. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Home offers over 2,000 square feet of living space, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The ground floor has wooden floor, all new paint and new windows throughout the house. Kitchen was remodeled with granite counter top with new kitchen cabinet and bathroom as well. Master bedroom has custom built closets and cabinets for space savings. Backyard is very spacious and beautifully landscaped with a big gazebo for entertainment plus space for RV parking. House was maintained beautifully with many extra upgrades throughout the house. Desirable Claremont Unified School District plus much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2268 Capuchin Way have any available units?
2268 Capuchin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 2268 Capuchin Way have?
Some of 2268 Capuchin Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2268 Capuchin Way currently offering any rent specials?
2268 Capuchin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2268 Capuchin Way pet-friendly?
No, 2268 Capuchin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 2268 Capuchin Way offer parking?
Yes, 2268 Capuchin Way offers parking.
Does 2268 Capuchin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2268 Capuchin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2268 Capuchin Way have a pool?
No, 2268 Capuchin Way does not have a pool.
Does 2268 Capuchin Way have accessible units?
Yes, 2268 Capuchin Way has accessible units.
Does 2268 Capuchin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2268 Capuchin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2268 Capuchin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2268 Capuchin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Parking
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
Woodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAAdelanto, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University