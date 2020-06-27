210 S Dartmouth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move in ready now! This home offers 4 bedrooms/2 baths with hardwood floors, central heat and air conditioning, newer modern paint colors, dual pane windows, newly landscaped backyard, drought tolerant front yard, a two car garage and more. There has been some wonderful improvements done in this charming single story home. Located on a quiet treelined street just minutes from the Village, shopping, freeways, and Claremont Colleges. Submit pet info., one pet (size and breed restrictions apply); owner makes final decision.