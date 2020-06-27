All apartments in Claremont
Claremont, CA
210 S Dartmouth Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

210 S Dartmouth Ave

210 South Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

210 South Dartmouth Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in ready now! This home offers 4 bedrooms/2 baths with hardwood floors, central heat and air conditioning, newer modern paint colors, dual pane windows, newly landscaped backyard, drought tolerant front yard, a two car garage and more. There has been some wonderful improvements done in this charming single story home. Located on a quiet treelined street just minutes from the Village, shopping, freeways, and Claremont Colleges. Submit pet info., one pet (size and breed restrictions apply); owner makes final decision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 S Dartmouth Ave have any available units?
210 S Dartmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 210 S Dartmouth Ave have?
Some of 210 S Dartmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 S Dartmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
210 S Dartmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 S Dartmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 S Dartmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 210 S Dartmouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 210 S Dartmouth Ave offers parking.
Does 210 S Dartmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 S Dartmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 S Dartmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 210 S Dartmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 210 S Dartmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 210 S Dartmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 210 S Dartmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 S Dartmouth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 S Dartmouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 S Dartmouth Ave has units with air conditioning.
