148 Piedmont Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage media room

3/1 Claremont Charm for Lease! - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-story home available for lease located in Claremont, California. Re-finished original oak hardwood floors throughout. Dual pane windows. Charming vintage tile bathroom. Kitchen equipped with Gas Stove and Refrigerator. Detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups available. Walk to Claremont Colleges, Memorial Park and Village Walk Packinghouse district. Fine dining, trendy shops and boutiques, Jazz Club, Comedy Club, 5 screen movie theater, European pub, and more to explore! Home is designated for Claremont Unified School District. Sorry, no pets. Ready for immediate move in and showing.



No Pets Allowed



