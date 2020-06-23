All apartments in Claremont
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

148 Piedmont Ave.

148 Piedmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

148 Piedmont Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
West Arrow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3/1 Claremont Charm for Lease! - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-story home available for lease located in Claremont, California. Re-finished original oak hardwood floors throughout. Dual pane windows. Charming vintage tile bathroom. Kitchen equipped with Gas Stove and Refrigerator. Detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups available. Walk to Claremont Colleges, Memorial Park and Village Walk Packinghouse district. Fine dining, trendy shops and boutiques, Jazz Club, Comedy Club, 5 screen movie theater, European pub, and more to explore! Home is designated for Claremont Unified School District. Sorry, no pets. Ready for immediate move in and showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3270759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Piedmont Ave. have any available units?
148 Piedmont Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 148 Piedmont Ave. have?
Some of 148 Piedmont Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Piedmont Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
148 Piedmont Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Piedmont Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 148 Piedmont Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 148 Piedmont Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 148 Piedmont Ave. does offer parking.
Does 148 Piedmont Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Piedmont Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Piedmont Ave. have a pool?
No, 148 Piedmont Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 148 Piedmont Ave. have accessible units?
No, 148 Piedmont Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Piedmont Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Piedmont Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Piedmont Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Piedmont Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
