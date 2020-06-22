All apartments in Claremont
142 Principia Ct
142 Principia Ct

142 Principia Court · No Longer Available
Location

142 Principia Court, Claremont, CA 91711
Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
APPLICATION PENDING... Welcome to Village Walk Townhomes! This beautiful property is nestled at the end of the courtyard with a private patio to enjoy your morning coffee/tea and walking distance to the Claremont Village, Metrolink station. The property has 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms, a large living room with fireplace, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (fridge included), upstairs there is a stackable washer and dryer with the master bedroom and 32 additional bedrooms, the ground floor has 1 bedroom as well as the two (2) car attached garage. Tenant pays electricity, gas and water, owner pays HOA dues that includes trash. Nearby the 10/210freeways too. No pets/no smoking in this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Principia Ct have any available units?
142 Principia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 142 Principia Ct have?
Some of 142 Principia Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Principia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
142 Principia Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Principia Ct pet-friendly?
No, 142 Principia Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 142 Principia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 142 Principia Ct does offer parking.
Does 142 Principia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Principia Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Principia Ct have a pool?
Yes, 142 Principia Ct has a pool.
Does 142 Principia Ct have accessible units?
No, 142 Principia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Principia Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Principia Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Principia Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 142 Principia Ct has units with air conditioning.
