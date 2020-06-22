142 Principia Ct

Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING... Welcome to Village Walk Townhomes! This beautiful property is nestled at the end of the courtyard with a private patio to enjoy your morning coffee/tea and walking distance to the Claremont Village, Metrolink station. The property has 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms, a large living room with fireplace, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (fridge included), upstairs there is a stackable washer and dryer with the master bedroom and 32 additional bedrooms, the ground floor has 1 bedroom as well as the two (2) car attached garage. Tenant pays electricity, gas and water, owner pays HOA dues that includes trash. Nearby the 10/210freeways too. No pets/no smoking in this property.