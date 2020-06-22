142 Principia Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

APPLICATION PENDING... Welcome to Village Walk Townhomes! This beautiful property is nestled at the end of the courtyard with a private patio to enjoy your morning coffee/tea and walking distance to the Claremont Village, Metrolink station. The property has 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms, a large living room with fireplace, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (fridge included), upstairs there is a stackable washer and dryer with the master bedroom and 32 additional bedrooms, the ground floor has 1 bedroom as well as the two (2) car attached garage. Tenant pays electricity, gas and water, owner pays HOA dues that includes trash. Nearby the 10/210freeways too. No pets/no smoking in this property.