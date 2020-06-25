All apartments in Claremont
1274 West Baseline Road
1274 West Baseline Road

1274 Base Line Road · No Longer Available
Location

1274 Base Line Road, Claremont, CA 91711
Piedmont Mesa

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms and two baths upstairs; #4 bedroom downstairs built as an office features custom oak book shelves. One full bath downstairs. Open kitchen, breakfast area, big family room with lots of light. Three car garage. Fireplace in formal living room, combination formal dining room, many windows letting in lots of light. LIVING AREA: 2616,
LOT SIZE: 12,458.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 West Baseline Road have any available units?
1274 West Baseline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
Is 1274 West Baseline Road currently offering any rent specials?
1274 West Baseline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 West Baseline Road pet-friendly?
No, 1274 West Baseline Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 1274 West Baseline Road offer parking?
Yes, 1274 West Baseline Road offers parking.
Does 1274 West Baseline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 West Baseline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 West Baseline Road have a pool?
No, 1274 West Baseline Road does not have a pool.
Does 1274 West Baseline Road have accessible units?
No, 1274 West Baseline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 West Baseline Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1274 West Baseline Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1274 West Baseline Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1274 West Baseline Road does not have units with air conditioning.
