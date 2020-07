Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center hot tub internet access putting green racquetball court

Experience resort style living in Citrus Heights at Montage Apartments. Montage Apartments for rent feature spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with washer and dryer, central air and heat and European styled cabinetry. Relax in one of three resort style pools or get your work out on in our yoga and cardio group room and fitness center. Montage is conveniently located near the Sunrise Mall, fine dining and the American River. Make Montage Apartments your new home and you will appreciate the impeccable service and dedication of a caring community team. Montage is a pet friendly community, accepting both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.