9 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Chula Vista, CA

July 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chula Vista rents held steady over the past month Chula Vista rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chula Vista stand at $1,651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,142 for a two-bedroom. Chula Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across the San Diego Metro While rent prices have decreased in Chula Vista over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,540; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.

National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chula Vista As rents have fallen moderately in Chula Vista, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chula Vista is less affordable for renters. Although rents across cities in California have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.

Chula Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $2,142 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Chula Vista fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chula Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Chula Vista is nearly twice that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth San Diego $1,570 $2,040 -0.3% 0.4% Chula Vista $1,650 $2,140 0 -1.3% Oceanside $1,810 $2,350 -0.1% 1.3% Escondido $1,450 $1,880 0.1% -0.4% Carlsbad $1,960 $2,540 -0.3% 1.3% El Cajon $1,270 $1,650 0.1% 0.6% Vista $1,440 $1,870 -0.1% 0.1% San Marcos $1,550 $2,020 -0.2% -0.2% Encinitas $1,920 $2,500 -0.2% 0.1% National City $1,020 $1,320 -0.1% -0.8% La Mesa $1,440 $1,870 0.1% 0.6% Spring Valley $1,350 $1,760 -0.1% -0.2% Coronado $2,950 $3,830 -0.1% 0.6% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

