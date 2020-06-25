All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 8674 Festival street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
8674 Festival street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:32 AM

8674 Festival street

8674 Festival St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8674 Festival St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand new property at a fabulous Sunrise community builds by Heirloom. It's 4 bedroom and 3 baths.One bedroom is on he first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8674 Festival street have any available units?
8674 Festival street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 8674 Festival street currently offering any rent specials?
8674 Festival street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8674 Festival street pet-friendly?
No, 8674 Festival street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8674 Festival street offer parking?
No, 8674 Festival street does not offer parking.
Does 8674 Festival street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8674 Festival street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8674 Festival street have a pool?
No, 8674 Festival street does not have a pool.
Does 8674 Festival street have accessible units?
No, 8674 Festival street does not have accessible units.
Does 8674 Festival street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8674 Festival street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8674 Festival street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8674 Festival street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with GymChino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside