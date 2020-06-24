19314 Revere Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

The sunny 2-bedroom top floor of a single-family house with garage parking included and automated, 24-hour checkin. Easy access to the 101 freeway, Silicon Valley, UCSF-Mission Bay, Kaiser and SF MUNI (public transit).



This home is traveler-ready just bring your clothes.



Each of the two bright, clean bedrooms has a large south-facing window that provides a view of the San Bruno mountains and plenty of morning sun. The bedrooms are situated in the back of the house and therefore insulated from street noise. Each bedroom has hardwood floors, a closet, dresser, desk and comfortable queen bed.



The kitchen is well-equipped with a large refrigerator, gas range, dual ovens, toaster, dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen is fully stocked with dishes, glasses, and silverware.



The living room and dining room provide comfortable spaces to relax, socialize, eat, and watch movies. The dining room table doubles as a meeting room table for 4-6 people. Large picture windows provide ample light in a bright, warm environment with plenty of cozy spaces to curl up with a book.



The fully-tiled 1950's style bathroom has a tub, separate shower and large skylight.



Linens, towels and convenience items are included.



Connectivity is high in this house. We offer both high-speed wireless internet and a wired network for those who need to transfer large amounts of data. We also offer cable television and a landline telephone.



Garage parking for one car is included, however RVs, or some large vans may not fit. Cars taller than 6 feet (1.8 meters) will also not fit. The upstairs portion of the house is yours, but you may share the washing machine/dryer and entryway.



We are located in Bayview, one of San Francisco's most interesting and diverse neighborhoods.



For decades, Bayview was a predominantly middle class African American residential neighborhood; today a broad mix of people Blacks, Latinos, Asians, gays, students and artists call Bayview home. This raw cultur