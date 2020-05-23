18802 Jeffrey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Located within the ABC School District, which is known throughout the State of California as a leader in educational planning and innovation, this spacious home is perfect for entertaining your friends and family with it's backyard pool, spa, its spacious kitchen that overlooks the pool and large family room that comes with a big screen TV. Upstairs you will find the large master suite with a walk-in closet in the master bathroom, along with 3 other bedrooms and a restroom; one bedroom and bathroom is located in the lower level for that family member that cannot walk up the stairs. The laundry room --- that comes with washer and dryer -- is located next to the garage entrance. Request a visit before someone else gets approved to move into this lovely home.