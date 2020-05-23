All apartments in Cerritos
18802 Jeffrey Avenue

18802 Jeffrey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18802 Jeffrey Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located within the ABC School District, which is known throughout the State of California as a leader in educational planning and innovation, this spacious home is perfect for entertaining your friends and family with it's backyard pool, spa, its spacious kitchen that overlooks the pool and large family room that comes with a big screen TV. Upstairs you will find the large master suite with a walk-in closet in the master bathroom, along with 3 other bedrooms and a restroom; one bedroom and bathroom is located in the lower level for that family member that cannot walk up the stairs. The laundry room --- that comes with washer and dryer -- is located next to the garage entrance. Request a visit before someone else gets approved to move into this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18802 Jeffrey Avenue have any available units?
18802 Jeffrey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 18802 Jeffrey Avenue have?
Some of 18802 Jeffrey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18802 Jeffrey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18802 Jeffrey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18802 Jeffrey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18802 Jeffrey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 18802 Jeffrey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18802 Jeffrey Avenue offers parking.
Does 18802 Jeffrey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18802 Jeffrey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18802 Jeffrey Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18802 Jeffrey Avenue has a pool.
Does 18802 Jeffrey Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 18802 Jeffrey Avenue has accessible units.
Does 18802 Jeffrey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18802 Jeffrey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 18802 Jeffrey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18802 Jeffrey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

