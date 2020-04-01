All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

18623 Clydepark Avenue

18623 Clydepark Avenue · (562) 565-7676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18623 Clydepark Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! one of the finest Cerritos neighborhoods nearby Carmenita Ave and 183rd St. Immaculate and very well maintained. Ready move-in LARGE single family house with CENTRAL A/C, with main floor Master suite and 3 additional Bedrooms on second level, remodeled kitchen with cabinet and recessed lighting, open to dining room, comfortable living room, total 2 upgraded full Bathrooms, glossy wood floor & stairways throughout the house, laundry hookup in garage, 2 car garage with 2 remote opener, landscaped front & back yards - perfect size for any family. Home school is the award winning ABC schools of Cerritos High / Whitney High / Leal Elementary / Tetzlaff Middle - the ideal combination. Wonderful and quite neighborhood but close proximity to everything! Quick freeway access and Walking distance to park, supermarket, stores, banks and US postal office. This property is available to lease out immediately to first qualified applicant and someone who can start the lease ASAP. No commercial Use. No smoking. Due to COVID-19 for everyone safety, please must WEAR FACE MASK to view property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18623 Clydepark Avenue have any available units?
18623 Clydepark Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18623 Clydepark Avenue have?
Some of 18623 Clydepark Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18623 Clydepark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18623 Clydepark Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18623 Clydepark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18623 Clydepark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 18623 Clydepark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18623 Clydepark Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18623 Clydepark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18623 Clydepark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18623 Clydepark Avenue have a pool?
No, 18623 Clydepark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18623 Clydepark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18623 Clydepark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18623 Clydepark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18623 Clydepark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18623 Clydepark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18623 Clydepark Avenue has units with air conditioning.
