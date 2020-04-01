18623 Clydepark Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! one of the finest Cerritos neighborhoods nearby Carmenita Ave and 183rd St. Immaculate and very well maintained. Ready move-in LARGE single family house with CENTRAL A/C, with main floor Master suite and 3 additional Bedrooms on second level, remodeled kitchen with cabinet and recessed lighting, open to dining room, comfortable living room, total 2 upgraded full Bathrooms, glossy wood floor & stairways throughout the house, laundry hookup in garage, 2 car garage with 2 remote opener, landscaped front & back yards - perfect size for any family. Home school is the award winning ABC schools of Cerritos High / Whitney High / Leal Elementary / Tetzlaff Middle - the ideal combination. Wonderful and quite neighborhood but close proximity to everything! Quick freeway access and Walking distance to park, supermarket, stores, banks and US postal office. This property is available to lease out immediately to first qualified applicant and someone who can start the lease ASAP. No commercial Use. No smoking. Due to COVID-19 for everyone safety, please must WEAR FACE MASK to view property.