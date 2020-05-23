18609 Del Rio Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath condo has all and beyond what you need for a place call home. The entire unit has brand new water proof "wood" flooring throughout with 5 inch baseboards. The new customized paint makes this home cozy and bright. Cooking is such a fun in this kitchen with brand new appliances, maple cabinet and easy access to spacious dinning room and backyard. Beautiful landscaped front yard with lush trees, paved walkway and metal fence provides a welcoming atmosphere. Backyard is absolute the center for family and friends gathering and entertainment to enjoy not only the lagoon pool, but also under the covered patio.