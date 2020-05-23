All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated March 4 2020

18609 Del Rio Place

18609 Del Rio Place · No Longer Available
Location

18609 Del Rio Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

This 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath condo has all and beyond what you need for a place call home. The entire unit has brand new water proof "wood" flooring throughout with 5 inch baseboards. The new customized paint makes this home cozy and bright. Cooking is such a fun in this kitchen with brand new appliances, maple cabinet and easy access to spacious dinning room and backyard. Beautiful landscaped front yard with lush trees, paved walkway and metal fence provides a welcoming atmosphere. Backyard is absolute the center for family and friends gathering and entertainment to enjoy not only the lagoon pool, but also under the covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

