16925 Judy Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 2 Bed + 1 Bath condo located in a highly desirable neighborhood in Cerritos is an absolute must see! Located downstairs is the spacious living room, kitchen, dinning area and a patio. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, pantry and attached dinning area! The open concept overlooks the spacious living room, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs is the bathroom and two bedrooms. The master bedroom comes with a walk in closet! This home has central heating & AC, community laundry, community pool and a one car garage along with 1 assigned parking space. This unit is also located in the highly sought after ABC unified school district!



*Central heating & AC

*Garbage, Water, Sewer & Yardcare included

*One car garage + one assigned parking spot



$2,050.00 Rent

$2,050.00 Deposit

$225 Move-in Inspection Fee - MOVE IN FEE DROPPED IF LEASE SIGNED BY 2/2/2019



$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)

*Credit Check Required



Criteria

-620 Fico Score

-3x monthly rent income

-2-year work history

-No evictions

-No criminal history

-Positive rental history



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available 1/4/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

