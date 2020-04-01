16925 Judy Way

Amenities
This gorgeous 2 Bed + 1 Bath condo located in a highly desirable neighborhood in Cerritos is an absolute must see! Located downstairs is the spacious living room, kitchen, dinning area and a patio. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, pantry and attached dinning area! The open concept overlooks the spacious living room, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs is the bathroom and two bedrooms. The master bedroom comes with a walk in closet! This home has central heating & AC, community laundry, community pool and a one car garage along with 1 assigned parking space. This unit is also located in the highly sought after ABC unified school district!
*Central heating & AC
*Garbage, Water, Sewer & Yardcare included
*One car garage + one assigned parking spot
$2,050.00 Rent
$2,050.00 Deposit
$225 Move-in Inspection Fee - MOVE IN FEE DROPPED IF LEASE SIGNED BY 2/2/2019
$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)
*Credit Check Required
Criteria
-620 Fico Score
-3x monthly rent income
-2-year work history
-No evictions
-No criminal history
-Positive rental history
