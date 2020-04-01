All apartments in Cerritos
16925 Judy Way
16925 Judy Way

16925 Judy Way · No Longer Available
Location

16925 Judy Way, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2 Bed + 1 Bath condo located in a highly desirable neighborhood in Cerritos is an absolute must see! Located downstairs is the spacious living room, kitchen, dinning area and a patio. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, pantry and attached dinning area! The open concept overlooks the spacious living room, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs is the bathroom and two bedrooms. The master bedroom comes with a walk in closet! This home has central heating & AC, community laundry, community pool and a one car garage along with 1 assigned parking space. This unit is also located in the highly sought after ABC unified school district!

Make this your next home, inquire today at rpmlongbeach.com.

*Central heating & AC
*Garbage, Water, Sewer & Yardcare included
*One car garage + one assigned parking spot

$2,050.00 Rent
$2,050.00 Deposit
$225 Move-in Inspection Fee - MOVE IN FEE DROPPED IF LEASE SIGNED BY 2/2/2019

$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)
*Credit Check Required

Criteria
-620 Fico Score
-3x monthly rent income
-2-year work history
-No evictions
-No criminal history
-Positive rental history

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available 1/4/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16925 Judy Way have any available units?
16925 Judy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 16925 Judy Way have?
Some of 16925 Judy Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16925 Judy Way currently offering any rent specials?
16925 Judy Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16925 Judy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16925 Judy Way is pet friendly.
Does 16925 Judy Way offer parking?
Yes, 16925 Judy Way does offer parking.
Does 16925 Judy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16925 Judy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16925 Judy Way have a pool?
Yes, 16925 Judy Way has a pool.
Does 16925 Judy Way have accessible units?
No, 16925 Judy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16925 Judy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16925 Judy Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16925 Judy Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16925 Judy Way has units with air conditioning.
