Last updated March 18 2019

16903 Sierra Vista Way

16903 Sierra Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

16903 Sierra Vista Way, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
green community
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
green community
pool
garage
Cute and cozy single level townhome located on a private cul-de-sac in the popular Cerritos Villas community. Features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, remodeled kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Detached newer roll up 2 car garage. Lush green community with sparkling swimming pools, spas, clubhouse and green belts. The prestigious and highly sought after ABC School District and the beautiful library. Located close to 605 and 91 Freeways, and shopping centers. Hurry! Won't Last Long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16903 Sierra Vista Way have any available units?
16903 Sierra Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 16903 Sierra Vista Way have?
Some of 16903 Sierra Vista Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16903 Sierra Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
16903 Sierra Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16903 Sierra Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 16903 Sierra Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 16903 Sierra Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 16903 Sierra Vista Way offers parking.
Does 16903 Sierra Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16903 Sierra Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16903 Sierra Vista Way have a pool?
Yes, 16903 Sierra Vista Way has a pool.
Does 16903 Sierra Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 16903 Sierra Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16903 Sierra Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16903 Sierra Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16903 Sierra Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16903 Sierra Vista Way does not have units with air conditioning.
