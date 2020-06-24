16903 Sierra Vista Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool green community

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse green community pool garage

Cute and cozy single level townhome located on a private cul-de-sac in the popular Cerritos Villas community. Features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, remodeled kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops and updated cabinets. Detached newer roll up 2 car garage. Lush green community with sparkling swimming pools, spas, clubhouse and green belts. The prestigious and highly sought after ABC School District and the beautiful library. Located close to 605 and 91 Freeways, and shopping centers. Hurry! Won't Last Long!!