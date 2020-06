Amenities

Ready to move in! Minutes away from Whitney High and Carmenita Middle school. Bright & open floorplan with lots of windows. Upgraded kitchen with new appliances. Fresh paint, new laminated wood floor & carpet throughout. Scraped ceiling, vaulted ceiling in living room. Central AC and central heat. Good size front & back yard. Close to all conveniences and easy access to freeways.