13540 Rose St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors cats allowed garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 2 bed, 2 bath, family room & office home for rent in quiet neighborhood in Cerritos - This darling home is a must see. Two bed, two bath, family room & office home for rent in quiet neighborhood in Cerritos. Excellent schools within walking distance. Located two blocks from Friendship Park & just a couple of minutes from Cerritos Towne Center, restaurants, Walmart, Trader Joes. Quick and easy access to I-5 & 91. Attached 2-car garage. High ceilings, hardwood floors throughout with tile in kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen has granite countertops, bathrooms have marble tiled showers, central heat and a/c, fireplace in family room, sliding glass door from dining area to beautifully landscaped backyard including fruit trees.



(RLNE4752945)