Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

13428 Village Drive

13428 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13428 Village Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
13428 Village Drive Available 10/26/19 Completely Remodeled Luxurious Cerritos Condo For Rent! - This is a gorgeous 2 bed, 1.5 bath, end unit condo for rent in Cerritos that has just been completely remodeled! Great schools nearby, lovely quiet neighborhood with great freeway access and tons of parks very close. Lots of great shopping and nightlife options also nearby.

Features:

- 853 Sq. Ft. of living space
-Central AC/Heat
-2 Bedrooms (Large master with spacious closet)
-1.5 Bathrooms, completely remodeled with beautiful cabinets and granite countertops
-Beautiful kitchen with luxurious cabinets with soft close drawers and hinges, brand new stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven/stove, range hood), stainless steel sink, granite countertops, new garbage disposal
-Brand new gorgeous vinyl flooring throughout
-Brand new paint throughout
-New light fixtures
-New sinks and faucets throughout
-Like new tub/shower
-New window coverings
-Nice private backyard with covered patio and vinyl fencing
-End unit
-Two private parking spots (one is covered carport) with lockable large storage area above carport
-Private storage closet
-Shared laundry room
-Water included in rent

To schedule a viewing of this property, please call:

Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5244350)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13428 Village Drive have any available units?
13428 Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13428 Village Drive have?
Some of 13428 Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13428 Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13428 Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13428 Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13428 Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13428 Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13428 Village Drive offers parking.
Does 13428 Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13428 Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13428 Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13428 Village Drive has a pool.
Does 13428 Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 13428 Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13428 Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13428 Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13428 Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13428 Village Drive has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
