Amenities
13428 Village Drive Available 10/26/19 Completely Remodeled Luxurious Cerritos Condo For Rent! - This is a gorgeous 2 bed, 1.5 bath, end unit condo for rent in Cerritos that has just been completely remodeled! Great schools nearby, lovely quiet neighborhood with great freeway access and tons of parks very close. Lots of great shopping and nightlife options also nearby.
Features:
- 853 Sq. Ft. of living space
-Central AC/Heat
-2 Bedrooms (Large master with spacious closet)
-1.5 Bathrooms, completely remodeled with beautiful cabinets and granite countertops
-Beautiful kitchen with luxurious cabinets with soft close drawers and hinges, brand new stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, oven/stove, range hood), stainless steel sink, granite countertops, new garbage disposal
-Brand new gorgeous vinyl flooring throughout
-Brand new paint throughout
-New light fixtures
-New sinks and faucets throughout
-Like new tub/shower
-New window coverings
-Nice private backyard with covered patio and vinyl fencing
-End unit
-Two private parking spots (one is covered carport) with lockable large storage area above carport
-Private storage closet
-Shared laundry room
-Water included in rent
To schedule a viewing of this property, please call:
Kevin Jamison
714-614-1759
Watkins Property Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5244350)