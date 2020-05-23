All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13150 Arabella Drive

13150 Arabella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13150 Arabella Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703
ABC

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH GARAGE & CENTRAL AIR - This single story Cerritos home features two spacious bedrooms and one bath in a quaint cul-de-sac neighborhood in Cerritos. Enjoy a classic kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. This home also features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, a dining room with sliding glass doors overlooking the backyard, wood flooring vertical window blinds. To perfect this home, enjoy central air & heating and a double car garage with washer and dryer hookups.

This home is within close proximity to the 91 & 605 Freeways. Also within just minutes you'll find the Cerritos Towne Center & Los Cerritos Mall where you'll find plenty of gourmet dining and world class shopping options and the Cerritos Library. Nearby parks include Brookhaven Park, Sunshine Park & Heritage Park and nearby schools include Leal Elementary, Cerritos Elementary, and Cerritos High School.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 610
Monthly gross income must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgement's, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact one of our friendly leasing specialist at (562) 924-3858. You can also visit us at www.borbarealty.com and apply today.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

(RLNE4719800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13150 Arabella Drive have any available units?
13150 Arabella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13150 Arabella Drive have?
Some of 13150 Arabella Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13150 Arabella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13150 Arabella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13150 Arabella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13150 Arabella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13150 Arabella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13150 Arabella Drive offers parking.
Does 13150 Arabella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13150 Arabella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13150 Arabella Drive have a pool?
No, 13150 Arabella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13150 Arabella Drive have accessible units?
No, 13150 Arabella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13150 Arabella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13150 Arabella Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13150 Arabella Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13150 Arabella Drive has units with air conditioning.
