13150 Arabella Drive

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH GARAGE & CENTRAL AIR - This single story Cerritos home features two spacious bedrooms and one bath in a quaint cul-de-sac neighborhood in Cerritos. Enjoy a classic kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. This home also features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, a dining room with sliding glass doors overlooking the backyard, wood flooring vertical window blinds. To perfect this home, enjoy central air & heating and a double car garage with washer and dryer hookups.



This home is within close proximity to the 91 & 605 Freeways. Also within just minutes you'll find the Cerritos Towne Center & Los Cerritos Mall where you'll find plenty of gourmet dining and world class shopping options and the Cerritos Library. Nearby parks include Brookhaven Park, Sunshine Park & Heritage Park and nearby schools include Leal Elementary, Cerritos Elementary, and Cerritos High School.



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 610

Monthly gross income must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgement's, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact one of our friendly leasing specialist at (562) 924-3858.



(RLNE4719800)