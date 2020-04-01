13031 Sutton Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

4 bedrooms 2 baths with many special items such as a remodeled kitchen With Granite counter tops , upgraded bathrooms,, recessed lighting throughout, newer windows, wood floors, Fireplace , central heating and air conditioning, just to name a few**** Send your children to the award winning school system featuring Stower Elementary School, Carmenita Middle School, or Cerritos High School (or Whitney Academy if your son or daughter qualifies)**** Beautiful backyard with lots of fruit tress *** Close to Freeways, Shopping and post office ******Be sure to see this home before it is gone****