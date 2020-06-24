13004 Hart Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Well-maintained Quality Home. Single story with 4bedroom 2 bath, Wood Floors on the whole house. Newer cabinets with granite countertop, Tile Roof, Newer Copper Plumbing, Tiles In Baths. Quiet Cul-de-sac Street, Rv Parking **7558 Sqft** Lot. Walk to the famous Whitney High which is available by passing the entrance exam. Home school is Cerritos High school. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator Included. The park with indoor swimming pool is within walking distance. Close to freeways and shopping.