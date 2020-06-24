All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 13004 Hart Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
13004 Hart Place
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

13004 Hart Place

13004 Hart Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13004 Hart Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Well-maintained Quality Home. Single story with 4bedroom 2 bath, Wood Floors on the whole house. Newer cabinets with granite countertop, Tile Roof, Newer Copper Plumbing, Tiles In Baths. Quiet Cul-de-sac Street, Rv Parking **7558 Sqft** Lot. Walk to the famous Whitney High which is available by passing the entrance exam. Home school is Cerritos High school. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator Included. The park with indoor swimming pool is within walking distance. Close to freeways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13004 Hart Place have any available units?
13004 Hart Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 13004 Hart Place have?
Some of 13004 Hart Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13004 Hart Place currently offering any rent specials?
13004 Hart Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13004 Hart Place pet-friendly?
No, 13004 Hart Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 13004 Hart Place offer parking?
Yes, 13004 Hart Place offers parking.
Does 13004 Hart Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13004 Hart Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13004 Hart Place have a pool?
Yes, 13004 Hart Place has a pool.
Does 13004 Hart Place have accessible units?
No, 13004 Hart Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13004 Hart Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13004 Hart Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13004 Hart Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13004 Hart Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine