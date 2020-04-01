12913 Cantrece Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Price Reduced !!! Single Family Home - Spacious and remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1-3/4 bath home. Large living room, fireplace, formal dining room, and family room. Ceramic tile in kitchen and hallway and laminated floors thru-out. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, stove & dishwasher. Upgraded bathrooms, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Large backyard for family gatherings with fruit trees. Central air and heating. Two car attached garage with washer/dryer.

Rent: $2,800.00, Deposit: $2,800.00



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818 .



(RLNE5396858)