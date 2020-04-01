All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:02 AM

12913 Cantrece Cerritos

12913 Cantrece Street
Location

12913 Cantrece Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price Reduced !!! Single Family Home - Spacious and remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1-3/4 bath home. Large living room, fireplace, formal dining room, and family room. Ceramic tile in kitchen and hallway and laminated floors thru-out. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, stove & dishwasher. Upgraded bathrooms, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Large backyard for family gatherings with fruit trees. Central air and heating. Two car attached garage with washer/dryer.
Rent: $2,800.00, Deposit: $2,800.00

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818 .

(RLNE5396858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 Cantrece Cerritos have any available units?
12913 Cantrece Cerritos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12913 Cantrece Cerritos have?
Some of 12913 Cantrece Cerritos's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12913 Cantrece Cerritos currently offering any rent specials?
12913 Cantrece Cerritos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 Cantrece Cerritos pet-friendly?
No, 12913 Cantrece Cerritos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12913 Cantrece Cerritos offer parking?
Yes, 12913 Cantrece Cerritos offers parking.
Does 12913 Cantrece Cerritos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12913 Cantrece Cerritos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 Cantrece Cerritos have a pool?
No, 12913 Cantrece Cerritos does not have a pool.
Does 12913 Cantrece Cerritos have accessible units?
No, 12913 Cantrece Cerritos does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 Cantrece Cerritos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12913 Cantrece Cerritos has units with dishwashers.
Does 12913 Cantrece Cerritos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12913 Cantrece Cerritos has units with air conditioning.
