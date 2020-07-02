12314 Sandy Rock Street

Amenities

FOR LEASE! Enjoy the epitome of suburban living in this updated residence within the coveted city of Cerritos. With four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,800 square feet of living space, and in a gated community, this home is perfectly suited for a growing family. Upon entry, you’re greeted by an expansive and refreshing space that beckons entertainment. A main floor bathroom adds to the convenience as well as the beautifully updated kitchen. All four bedrooms and the remaining two bathrooms are thoughtfully positioned on the second level. As you make your way outside, you’ll find a spacious patio for children to frolic around or to wind down. Rent includes access to HOA amenities such as the large swimming pool just ten steps out your front door. All appliances are included, especially newer washer and dryer machines. Comes partially furnished. Make this yours today and God bless.