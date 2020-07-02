All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated December 22 2019

12314 Sandy Rock Street

12314 Sandy Rock Street · No Longer Available
Location

12314 Sandy Rock Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FOR LEASE! Enjoy the epitome of suburban living in this updated residence within the coveted city of Cerritos. With four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,800 square feet of living space, and in a gated community, this home is perfectly suited for a growing family. Upon entry, you’re greeted by an expansive and refreshing space that beckons entertainment. A main floor bathroom adds to the convenience as well as the beautifully updated kitchen. All four bedrooms and the remaining two bathrooms are thoughtfully positioned on the second level. As you make your way outside, you’ll find a spacious patio for children to frolic around or to wind down. Rent includes access to HOA amenities such as the large swimming pool just ten steps out your front door. All appliances are included, especially newer washer and dryer machines. Comes partially furnished. Make this yours today and God bless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12314 Sandy Rock Street have any available units?
12314 Sandy Rock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12314 Sandy Rock Street have?
Some of 12314 Sandy Rock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12314 Sandy Rock Street currently offering any rent specials?
12314 Sandy Rock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12314 Sandy Rock Street pet-friendly?
No, 12314 Sandy Rock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12314 Sandy Rock Street offer parking?
Yes, 12314 Sandy Rock Street offers parking.
Does 12314 Sandy Rock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12314 Sandy Rock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12314 Sandy Rock Street have a pool?
Yes, 12314 Sandy Rock Street has a pool.
Does 12314 Sandy Rock Street have accessible units?
No, 12314 Sandy Rock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12314 Sandy Rock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12314 Sandy Rock Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12314 Sandy Rock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12314 Sandy Rock Street does not have units with air conditioning.

