12266 Rose St.

Stunning Luxury Home in Prime Cerritos Neighborhood! - Now Leasing! Beautifully upgraded single level executive home located on a large corner lot with lush landscaping, a covered patio, and gated access to a small RV storage area. The home features four spacious bedrooms, each with large closets and two recently remodeled bathrooms. The master bedroom and en-suite bathroom feature a separate vanity area, a huge walk-in closet, and a separate shower and toilet area. The three remaining bedrooms are found off the main hallway and include large wardrobe closets and access to the shared hallway bathroom. The gourmet kitchen boasts maple veneered cabinets, granite counters, and comes fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave oven and a dishwasher. There is a huge breakfast bar area that opens the kitchen to the spacious den that has 15 ft vaulted ceilings and large glass windows & doors that overlook the rear yard and patio area. An inside laundry room that includes a side by side washer & dryer is also featured, as well as an adjacent linen/pantry area with counters and added storage. The home is located within walking distance to community parks and recreation sites with a variety of activities and is close to the 91 and 605 freeways.



