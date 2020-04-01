All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

12266 Rose St.

12266 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

12266 Rose Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Luxury Home in Prime Cerritos Neighborhood! - Now Leasing! Beautifully upgraded single level executive home located on a large corner lot with lush landscaping, a covered patio, and gated access to a small RV storage area. The home features four spacious bedrooms, each with large closets and two recently remodeled bathrooms. The master bedroom and en-suite bathroom feature a separate vanity area, a huge walk-in closet, and a separate shower and toilet area. The three remaining bedrooms are found off the main hallway and include large wardrobe closets and access to the shared hallway bathroom. The gourmet kitchen boasts maple veneered cabinets, granite counters, and comes fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave oven and a dishwasher. There is a huge breakfast bar area that opens the kitchen to the spacious den that has 15 ft vaulted ceilings and large glass windows & doors that overlook the rear yard and patio area. An inside laundry room that includes a side by side washer & dryer is also featured, as well as an adjacent linen/pantry area with counters and added storage. The home is located within walking distance to community parks and recreation sites with a variety of activities and is close to the 91 and 605 freeways.

To schedule a viewing, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":
https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/acadd19c-dec3-4bec-9c72-612b1a5b58d6

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5074724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12266 Rose St. have any available units?
12266 Rose St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12266 Rose St. have?
Some of 12266 Rose St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12266 Rose St. currently offering any rent specials?
12266 Rose St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12266 Rose St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12266 Rose St. is pet friendly.
Does 12266 Rose St. offer parking?
Yes, 12266 Rose St. offers parking.
Does 12266 Rose St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12266 Rose St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12266 Rose St. have a pool?
No, 12266 Rose St. does not have a pool.
Does 12266 Rose St. have accessible units?
No, 12266 Rose St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12266 Rose St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12266 Rose St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12266 Rose St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12266 Rose St. has units with air conditioning.
