11212 Bos Street

****PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE Follow these specific instructions IF YOU WANT to view this rental home********** EMAIL ME ONLY - no phone calls!

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home in Cerritos.



Will schedule all property showings through EMAIL only* Please no call**

Stacey@LRSRM.com



Stacey@LRSRM.com



Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home in Cerritos.

Located on Bos Street. Freeway Close and schools, shopping and so much more!

Move in ready by or near March 1st, 2019.



Fully remodeled kitchen

All new windows

All new window treatments

2 car garage with washer/dryer included

Master bedroom and additional bedroom downstairs and a full bathroom

Additional Master Bedroom and additional bedroom and full bath upstairs



GREAT FLOORPLAN

Backyard with fruit trees!



Pets considered *depending on size, age & breed* some restrictions apply and only up to 2 pets on approval only



PLEASE email me with your household information and I will schedule a property showing directly.

EMAIL me at Stacey@LRSRM.com

EMAIL me at Stacey@LRSRM.com



All applications can be submitted on line at ww.LRSRealtyandManagement.com

$42 application fee per applicant

LRS is an equal housing provider and LRS follows all fair housing guidelines



