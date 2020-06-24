11159 Jerry Place

Amenities

Great and charming 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home! This home is perfectly located on the border of the upcoming city of Rialto. It is a spacious home that features a welcoming kitchen with granite countertops and tile floor. The open and bright living room has a decorative fireplace where you can relax at the end of the day. You will find the rooms to be just the right size and the bathrooms to be upgraded with a nice modern look. The spacious backyard is a private yard ideal for entertaining and the outside patio is ideal for relaxing! The long driveway and front yard give you room for your cars and space for outdoor fun. Don't forget you will also have a 2 car garage! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



