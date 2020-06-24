All apartments in Cerritos
11159 Jerry Place
11159 Jerry Place

11159 Jerry Place
Location

11159 Jerry Place, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great and charming 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home! This home is perfectly located on the border of the upcoming city of Rialto. It is a spacious home that features a welcoming kitchen with granite countertops and tile floor. The open and bright living room has a decorative fireplace where you can relax at the end of the day. You will find the rooms to be just the right size and the bathrooms to be upgraded with a nice modern look. The spacious backyard is a private yard ideal for entertaining and the outside patio is ideal for relaxing! The long driveway and front yard give you room for your cars and space for outdoor fun. Don't forget you will also have a 2 car garage! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

***ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.
Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11159 Jerry Place have any available units?
11159 Jerry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 11159 Jerry Place have?
Some of 11159 Jerry Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11159 Jerry Place currently offering any rent specials?
11159 Jerry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11159 Jerry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11159 Jerry Place is pet friendly.
Does 11159 Jerry Place offer parking?
Yes, 11159 Jerry Place offers parking.
Does 11159 Jerry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11159 Jerry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11159 Jerry Place have a pool?
No, 11159 Jerry Place does not have a pool.
Does 11159 Jerry Place have accessible units?
No, 11159 Jerry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11159 Jerry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11159 Jerry Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11159 Jerry Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11159 Jerry Place does not have units with air conditioning.
