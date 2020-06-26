All apartments in Cerritos
11137 Bingham Street

11137 Bingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

11137 Bingham Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent single level 1600SF family house in Cerritos. Available 6/1/19. Now 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Original 4th bedroom was open up to living room. Remodeled gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Dual pane windows. Central A/C. Tiffany lamps. Cathedral Ceiling. Laminated wood floor open area and carpet in all bedroom. 2-car attached garage with remote & built-in storage cabinets. Lots of fruit trees. Located on Cul De Sac Street. Quiet neighborhood. Excellent ABC School District. Walking distance to Liberty Park, Gridley/South shopping area and 605 Freeways.
Please call/text Sam 562-7627182 for viewing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11137 Bingham Street have any available units?
11137 Bingham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 11137 Bingham Street have?
Some of 11137 Bingham Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11137 Bingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
11137 Bingham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11137 Bingham Street pet-friendly?
No, 11137 Bingham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 11137 Bingham Street offer parking?
Yes, 11137 Bingham Street offers parking.
Does 11137 Bingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11137 Bingham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11137 Bingham Street have a pool?
No, 11137 Bingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 11137 Bingham Street have accessible units?
No, 11137 Bingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11137 Bingham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11137 Bingham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11137 Bingham Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11137 Bingham Street has units with air conditioning.
