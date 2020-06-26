11137 Bingham Street

Amenities
Excellent single level 1600SF family house in Cerritos. Available 6/1/19. Now 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Original 4th bedroom was open up to living room. Remodeled gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Dual pane windows. Central A/C. Tiffany lamps. Cathedral Ceiling. Laminated wood floor open area and carpet in all bedroom. 2-car attached garage with remote & built-in storage cabinets. Lots of fruit trees. Located on Cul De Sac Street. Quiet neighborhood. Excellent ABC School District. Walking distance to Liberty Park, Gridley/South shopping area and 605 Freeways.
Please call/text Sam 562-7627182 for viewing appointment.