143 Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cathedral City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long

1 Unit Available
67687 Duchess Way
67687 Duchess Way, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1478 sqft
Spectacular single level unit (no one above!) available for rent long term. This condo is an end-unit and features granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, tile flooring and carpeting, two car attached garage, ceiling fans throughout.

1 Unit Available
67760 Rio Vista Drive
67760 Rio Vista Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1590 sqft
- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280. Single story home offers great fit and finish with fresh paint and neutral tile flooring.

1 Unit Available
67375 Garbino Road
67375 Garbino Road, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1801 sqft
Very nice home with vaulted ceilings, private front courtyard, 3 car garage, RV parking, mountain views, tile floors in living areas, privacy and more. Fresh paint, carpet, brand new windows, upcoming landscape overhaul - this home is very nice!

1 Unit Available
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
68443 Paseo Real
68443 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Cathedral Canyon Country Club - Located in the heart of Cathedral City is this stunning condominium in a gated golf course community. Amenities everywhere plus a clubhouse restaurant! A beautiful 18-hole course with greenbelt nearly everywhere.

1 Unit Available
27205 AVENIDA QUINTANA
27205 Avenida Quintana, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1766 sqft
3 bed 2 bath single family home in very desirable Rio Vista neighborhood. Home has been significantly upgraded with newer roof, Alarm System, Paint, fans, and beautiful new landscaping.

1 Unit Available
29131 Isleta Court
29131 Isleta Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Desert Princess Golf & Poolside Paradise - **We are currently seeking tenants for the available monthly and/or weekly rental periods referenced below ** 2020 Monthly / Weekly Seasonal Rent Rates: April: $2,100 / $1,430 May - October: $2,100/

1 Unit Available
530 Via Assisi
530 Via Assisi, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
1994 sqft
This lovely large 4 bedroom 3 bath unfurnished home with attached 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Campanile is ready for an immediate long term lease.

1 Unit Available
Tapestry
69292 Doral Way
69292 Doral Way, Cathedral City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
69292 Doral Way Available 08/17/20 69292 Doral Way - *Tenant Occupied* Available for Showings August 10th This single level five bedroom two bathroom is located in the North end of Cathedral City near 30th Avenue.
1 Unit Available
762 Skylar Lane
762 Skylar Lane, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2972 sqft
Lennar's Avant Home at Escena Palm Springs! AMAZING, BIG, BEAUTIFUL HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE! SOLAR POWERED HOME! - This is a One of a Kind Home right on the golf course! You will be welcomed home to custom 18x18 porcelain tile in the entry, living

1 Unit Available
Mira Vista
18 Syrah
18 Syrah, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1438 sqft
Stunning Seasonal in 55+ Del Webb! - New and modern house in Del Webb Rancho Mirage! This home is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances over looking the living

1 Unit Available
Tuscany
92 Via San Marco
92 Via San Marco, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2803 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living

1 Unit Available
Melody Ranch
2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A
2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Renovated Canyon Sands Condo! - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands.

1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 08/01/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.

1 Unit Available
69630 Antonia Way
69630 Antonia Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Great Rancho Mirage Resort Rental! Here is the perfect two bedroom, two bathroom condo with 2 patios (rear patio is private!) and a 2 car garage. This quaint community is gated with pools, spas and tennis courts.

1 Unit Available
Mission Hills Country Club
825 Inverness Drive
825 Inverness Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1756 sqft
This is a southwest facing condo with a back patio that provides gorgeous mountain and golf course views. The property is located off the 13th fairway looking across to the 14th green of the famous Dinah Shore golf course.

1 Unit Available
Los Cocos
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.

1 Unit Available
Rancho Estates
3 Chandra Lane
3 Chandra Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2196 sqft
Available as a Long Term rental, this is your opportunity to rent a Donald Wexler designed home in a great part of town! This home is a 3 Bed 3 Bath with Solar Panels (great for electricity savings) and a 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
Sterling Estates
17 Boulder Lane
17 Boulder Lane, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3330 sqft
Sterling Estates in Rancho Mirage at its Finest! Modern Luxury Home for long-term lease in beautiful gated community.

1 Unit Available
4271 Palladio CT.
4271 Palladio Court, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1972 sqft
Beautiful Home - Escena, Unfurnished - Property Id: 309278 Modern with multiple upgrades, single level, 2 bedroom with office/den, single-family home at Escena, Palm Springs. High ceilings and clerestory throughout.

1 Unit Available
Melody Ranch
2488 Miramonte Cir W #A
2488 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1180 sqft
2488 Miramonte Cir W #A Available 08/01/20 Canyon Sands Seasonal/Monthly Rental Villa - Fully furnished level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, desirable 'A' villa with high open beamed ceilings. Private patio/yard w/BBQ.

1 Unit Available
Vista Mirage
15 Vista Mirage Way
15 Vista Mirage Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2307 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty.

1 Unit Available
Legacy
122 Royal Saint Georges Way
122 Royal Saint Georges Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3598 sqft
(Booked thru May 31, 2020) 30 day minimum stay req. Longer term rents will negotiate. Monthly Rates: Oct-Mar: $9,000 Apr-May: $6500, Jun-Sept. $ 8000.NO PETS/ANIMALS.

1 Unit Available
6071 Arroyo Road - 1
6071 Arroyo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Study room or extra room 2 Stories All the features of the Associations included! 2 stories apartment. Beautiful area in Palm Spring with 2 rooms upstairs and full bathroom. You have an extra room downstairs or studio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cathedral City, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cathedral City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

