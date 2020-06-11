All apartments in Casa Conejo
Find more places like 291 Dorena Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa Conejo, CA
/
291 Dorena Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

291 Dorena Drive

291 Dorena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

291 Dorena Drive, Casa Conejo, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Highly upgraded single story home with R.V. access This home features newer corian counters in the kitchen along with a newer sink and faucet. The kitchen also features newer appliances including refrigerator, pantry and recessed lighting. Newer vinyl flooring in kitchen, dining area and baths. Newer carpet. Spacious living room. Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet and a totally remodeled master bath..Secondary bedrooms are very large with mirrored closet doors. There is also a big walk in utility closet that provides a ton of storage. Most of the house has scraped ceilings. New interior and exterior paint. Central Air. Large backyard with R.V. access, a big grass area and a spacious covered patio makes this a fantastic backyard. There is also a large storage shed for even more storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Dorena Drive have any available units?
291 Dorena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa Conejo, CA.
What amenities does 291 Dorena Drive have?
Some of 291 Dorena Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Dorena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
291 Dorena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Dorena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 291 Dorena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casa Conejo.
Does 291 Dorena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 291 Dorena Drive offers parking.
Does 291 Dorena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 291 Dorena Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Dorena Drive have a pool?
No, 291 Dorena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 291 Dorena Drive have accessible units?
No, 291 Dorena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Dorena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Dorena Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Dorena Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 291 Dorena Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CAPort Hueneme, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CATopanga, CAOjai, CAStevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACarpinteria, CAEl Segundo, CAManhattan Beach, CAHermosa Beach, CADel Aire, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the CanyonsLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College