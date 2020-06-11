291 Dorena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Highly upgraded single story home with R.V. access This home features newer corian counters in the kitchen along with a newer sink and faucet. The kitchen also features newer appliances including refrigerator, pantry and recessed lighting. Newer vinyl flooring in kitchen, dining area and baths. Newer carpet. Spacious living room. Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet and a totally remodeled master bath..Secondary bedrooms are very large with mirrored closet doors. There is also a big walk in utility closet that provides a ton of storage. Most of the house has scraped ceilings. New interior and exterior paint. Central Air. Large backyard with R.V. access, a big grass area and a spacious covered patio makes this a fantastic backyard. There is also a large storage shed for even more storage.