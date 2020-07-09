All apartments in Carson
Last updated March 19 2019

668 Colorado Circle

668 Colorado Cir · No Longer Available
Location

668 Colorado Cir, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Address: 668 Colorado Circle, Carson, CA 90745
- Rent: $2,750/mo
- Deposit: $3,500 (On Approved Credit)
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2.25 Bathrooms
- Aprox 1,376 Sqft

Features:
- Three Story Townhouse
- Open Concept Floor Plan
- Vinyl Plank Hardwood Floors In Common Areas
- Carpet in Bedrooms
- Recessed Lighting
- Central A/C & Heat
- Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
- Dual Pane Windows
- Quarts Counter tops in Kitchen
- Appliances Included: Gas Oven/Stove, Mircowave, Fridge/Freezer, (Not Warranted)
- Laundry Room with included washer and Dryer (Not Warranted)
- Walk in Closet in Master Bedroom
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Gated Community
- Two Private Balconies
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Community Pool and Jacuzzi
- Community Club House
- All Utilities are to be paid by tenant

*** This property requires renters insurance. If you need insurance please call our insurance agent at 310-701-7928 ***

*** This property is not accepting pets at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting section 8 or any third party housing at this time ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!


Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 668 Colorado Circle have any available units?
668 Colorado Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 668 Colorado Circle have?
Some of 668 Colorado Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Colorado Circle currently offering any rent specials?
668 Colorado Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Colorado Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 Colorado Circle is pet friendly.
Does 668 Colorado Circle offer parking?
Yes, 668 Colorado Circle offers parking.
Does 668 Colorado Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Colorado Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Colorado Circle have a pool?
Yes, 668 Colorado Circle has a pool.
Does 668 Colorado Circle have accessible units?
No, 668 Colorado Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Colorado Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 Colorado Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 668 Colorado Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 668 Colorado Circle has units with air conditioning.

